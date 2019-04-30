Even though everyone is talking about Avengers: Endgame after the sequel’s record-breaking opening weekend, let’s not forget about Jordan Peele‘s Us. Not only did the original horror movie break box office records of its own, but it was a buzzworthy movie worth talking about extensively. Now we’ll be able to dive even deeper into the film as Us hits Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Ultra HD and OnDemand in June, and it comes with an underground bunker’s worth of special features.

Jordan Peele’s Us Blu-ray, DVD and OnDemand Release

Though I’m very excited to dive into the home video release of Us to pick up on even more details that the film is hiding within the many layers of its story, I must say that I’m disappointed that there isn’t a commentary track from director Jordan Peele to go along with it. Sure, there are more than 50 minutes of bonus features that go behind the scenes of the film, including deleted scenes that might reveal more details, but I was hoping for something a little more thorough.

Anyway, here are all the special features for the Jordan Peele’s Us, which will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on June 18, 2019, but hits OnDemand a little bit earlier on June 4, 2019:

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURE ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM & DIGITAL:

Scene Explorations – The making of three iconic scenes from the film including the Tyler house massacre, Jason’s abduction and Adelaide’s underground flashback. Seven Second Massacre It’s a Trap I Just Want My Little Girl Back

– The making of three iconic scenes from the film including the Tyler house massacre, Jason’s abduction and Adelaide’s underground flashback.

BONUS FEATURES on 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

The Duality of US – Jordan Peele goes in-depth on some of the key themes and imagery in US – including Doppelgängers, Hands Across America, The Nutcracker dance scene, rabbits and the infamous 11:11 coincidence.

– Jordan Peele goes in-depth on some of the key themes and imagery in including Doppelgängers, Hands Across America, The Nutcracker dance scene, rabbits and the infamous 11:11 coincidence. The Monsters Within US – Examine how the great cast were able to find their characters, whether they were playing one of the Wilsons or their sinister doppelgängers.

– Examine how the great cast were able to find their characters, whether they were playing one of the Wilsons or their sinister doppelgängers. Tethered Together: Making US Twice – Making of a movie is hard. Making a movie where all the main cast play dual roles can be downright mind-bending. In this piece, filmmakers, cast, and crew discuss some of the technical challenges to making the film, as well as some of the design choices for the characters.

– Making of a movie is hard. Making a movie where all the main cast play dual roles can be downright mind-bending. In this piece, filmmakers, cast, and crew discuss some of the technical challenges to making the film, as well as some of the design choices for the characters. Redefining a Genre: Jordan Peele’s Brand of Horror – In the space of two films, Jordan Peele has set himself apart as an invaluable artistic voice. Hear cast and filmmakers highlight what makes him so unique, as well as Jordan’s own thoughts on his inspirations and the relationship between horror and comedy.

– In the space of two films, Jordan Peele has set himself apart as an invaluable artistic voice. Hear cast and filmmakers highlight what makes him so unique, as well as Jordan’s own thoughts on his inspirations and the relationship between horror and comedy. Becoming Red – Using behind-the-scenes footage from between takes, we take a closer look at Lupita Nyong’o’s intense and mesmerizing performance as “Red.”

– Using behind-the-scenes footage from between takes, we take a closer look at Lupita Nyong’o’s intense and mesmerizing performance as “Red.” Deleted Scenes I Am Not Even Near You Rabbit Season That’s Badass Driftwood The P is Silent I Wanna Go Home

We’re All Dying – Hilarious outtakes from the conversation between Winston Duke and Tim Heidecker on the beach.

– Hilarious outtakes from the conversation between Winston Duke and Tim Heidecker on the beach. As Above, So Below: Grand Pas de Deux – An extended version of the dance sequence from the film, cutting between adolescent Adelaide at her recital to Red in the Underpass.

The process of making Us twice sounds like it will provide some interesting insight into the production of the film. But I’m just hoping the other special features are a little more than the usual surface-level glimpses behind the scenes. This is a complex movie and it deserves some detailed special features. But maybe there will be some kind of special edition or Criterion Collection release another time that digs deeper into the movie. However, I do love the idea of this including outtakes from the conversation between Winston Duke and Tim Heidecker on the beach, because I’m sure those two had some fun that day.