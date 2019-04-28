Avengers: Endgame winning the weekend box office around the world was a foregone conclusion, but even the most generous box office analysts never predicted it was going to be this big.

Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios have announced the record-shattering Avengers Endgame box office numbers from the film’s opening weekend, and the totals are staggering. Not only did the film obliterate the previous opening day and opening weekend numbers in the United States, but it became the first film ever to cross the $1 billion milestone in its opening weekend globally. Get all the Avengers Endgame box office numbers below.

On top of the record-breaking Thursday night preview numbers, Avengers: Endgame has landed a $350 million opening weekend in the United States, nearly $100 million more than the previous record set by Avengers: Infinity War with $257.6 million. That includes a recording breaking single day count of $156.7 million on Friday, significantly topping Star Wars: The Force Awakens record of $119.1 million. Endgame also added another record-setting day on Saturday with $109 million, and what looks like an $84.3 million Sunday today.

Keep in mind that as of now some of these numbers are estimates from the studio, but the final numbers won’t be far off from this at all. In fact, Disney and Marvel are even being a little conservative with some of these numbers, and industry estimates outside of the studio (via Deadline) have some of the numbers just a tad higher. But the potential small changes in the final numbers won’t keep Avengers: Endgame from breaking all these box office records.

Meanwhile, around the world, Avengers: Endgame did huge business in all territories (except Russia where it hasn’t debuted yet). The estimated international total is $859 million, which includes a massive $330.5 million opening in China. That’s enough to set the record for the highest all-time global box office debut, surpassing the previous record set by Avengers: Infinity War with $640 million. The huge jump between the two movies is mostly because Infinity War didn’t open in China at the same time it hit theaters in the rest of the world.

Here are some of the other Avengers Endgame box office records set with the film’s opening:

#1 domestic ($350M), international ($859M), and global ($1,209.0B) debuts

#1 domestic Thursday previews ($60M)

#1 domestic single-day gross and #1 domestic Friday gross ($156.7M)

#1 domestic Saturday ($109M) and Sunday ($84.3M) grosses; Saturday is first $100M+ day without previews

#1 China opening day ($107.8M) and opening weekend ($330.5M) and already ranking as the #4 non-local film ever released there

Fastest film to $1B globally (5 days)

8 th Marvel Studios film to cross $1B; 2 nd to cross $1B this year (with Captain Marvel)

Marvel Studios film to cross $1B; 2 to cross $1B this year (with Captain Marvel) Biggest industry opening weekend across all regions and in 44 markets, including Australia, China, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, France (admissions, non-local), Italy (non-local), Spain, UK/Ireland

Biggest industry single-day grosses in 29 markets, including Australia, China, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, UK/Ireland

Biggest IMAX global debut ($91.5M)

The box office records will only continue as the movie is likely to have some record-setting weekday numbers in the coming week as well. The question is whether the movie will have long enough legs to reach the very exclusive $2 billion club. Only Avatar, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War have reached that milestone.

While it seems like a forgone conclusion that it will reach those heights, keep in mind that this movie is probably even more front-loaded in its opening weekend since people are desperate to avoid having the movie spoiled for them. Plus, a three-hour movie may not have as much rewatchability as the other movies in the $2 billion arena. But with Endgame exceeding box office expectations higher than anyone predicted, anything is possible.

Here’s what Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had to say about this unprecedented box office opening:

“From the very beginning with ‘Iron Man,’ all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics. That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn echoed those sentiments:

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office. Though ‘Endgame’ is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters everywhere now.