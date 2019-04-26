Avengers: Endgame just left all other blockbuster movie openings in the dust with a staggering $140 million-$150 million domestic opening day haul from its Thursday night premiere. Just a day after its theatrical release, and the Avengers Endgame box office is already setting records for the best opening day in cinematic history.

Could Avengers: Endgame crack $1 billion globally on its opening weekend? That is looking more and more likely after the record-shattering opening night in just its domestic Thursday night previews. According to Deadline, the climactic Marvel Cinematic Universe movie (Hulk-)smashed the opening night record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened to $119 million in 2015. As of Friday mid-day, Avengers: Endgame has torn past those records with a whopping $140 million-$150 million opening day.

And it’s likely that Avengers: Endgame will maintain its strong box office legs over the next weeks. By the end of this weekend, industry insiders estimated to Deadline that Avengers: Endgame could blow past $315 million-$330 million. Until now, making it past the $300 million mark in its opening weekend seemed unlikely, as it would be a feat that no film has ever achieved. But with ticket pre-sales breaking websites, and a record 4,500 screens across the United States and Canada — some theaters are staying open for 72 hours straight in order to meet fan demand — it’s totally possible.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters now.