The box office frenzy for Avengers: Endgame begins in just two days with the first sneak preview screenings beginning at 6:00 P.M. (local time) in theaters everywhere. When tickets went on sale, the demand was so high that ticketing websites had extensive waits and some theater sites even crashed. But when it comes to making sure anyone and everyone can see Avengers: Endgame as soon as possible, one theater chain has fans covered.

AMC Theatres will be keeping some of their most popular locations open for 72 hours straight in order to give fans the maximum amount of opportunities to see Avengers: Endgame. That means some screenings will be happening overnight Thursday into Friday, in the early hours of the morning, and that’s before the weekend even begins. Find out more about the extensive Avengers Endgame showtimes below.

In statement from Business Wire, AMC Theatres announced it will be keeping 29 locations open around the clock starting Thursday through Friday to give fans plenty of opportunities to see Avengers: Endgame immediately. Out of those locations, 18 of them will be open non-stop from Thursday through Saturday. But the real shocker is that 17 additional AMC Theatres locations will be open from Thursday night through Sunday evening for 72 hours straight, maximizing every possible showtime for Avengers: Endgame to make up for the film’s three-hour runtime and massive demand.

Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming for AMC, had this to say:

“AMC guests have already purchased more tickets to Avengers: Endgame than we’ve ever sold in advance of a film’s release – and our first shows aren’t until Thursday evening. With a desire to satisfy as many Marvel fans as possible on Thursday and through the weekend, AMC’s programming team is reviewing ticket sales theatre by theatre and adding showtimes later and later. In fact, there are multiple AMC locations that will be operating around the clock from Thursday night through Sunday.”

As we’ve heard, Avengers: Endgame has smashed ticket pre-sales records previously set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And the movie’s opening weekend is projected to be the biggest of all-time. Estimates have gotten as high as $260 million domestic, with some thinking the movie has the possibility of hitting the seemingly impossible number of $300 million. That might prove difficult with the three-hour runtime, but don’t underestimate the power of Marvel fans.

Avengers: Endgame opens everywhere on April 26, 2019, but sneak preview screenings begin the evening of April 25.