Avengers: Endgame is on track to be one of the biggest box office hits of all-time. Not only did the first day of pre-sales shatter records previously set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but early box office projections think it could have the biggest opening weekend ever. Now we have even more confidence in those assessments after the recent Avengers Endgame ticket sales update from the folks at Fandango.

Variety reports Fandango has sold five times as many tickets for Avengers: Endgame than Avengers: Infinity War did in the first week of pre-sales. Thousands of showtimes are already sold out, and new showtimes are being added into the early hours of the morning on April 26. We’re talking showings around 4am and 6:30am, which is bananas. Some theaters are even giving the movie more screens than they anticipated to meet demand.

If you need anymore evidence of the future record-breaking potential of Avengers: Endgame at the box office, the film was the highest ticket seller on Monday and Tuesday this week. That’s right, the movie sold more tickets than any other movie that’s actually in theaters right now on both of those days.

Fandango isn’t the only one seeing these huge numbers either. Atom Tickets revealed that Avengers: Endgame has sold twice as many tickets in the first week as the next four record holders combined. They include Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel. This really is turning into a defining moment in box office history.

While box office analysts are surely trying not to have expectations that are too high, some think the movie has a chance of coming close to a $300 million domestic opening weekend. That would shatter the previous record of Avengers: Infinity War, which opened with $257.6 million. But there’s one problem that might hold the movie back from beating it.

Avengers: Endgame comes with a runtime of 3 hours and 58 seconds, confirmed by Anthony & Joe Russo themselves. That means less showtimes each day for the movie than the shorter Avengers: Infinity War was able to play. But if theaters keep adding showtimes and screens, and audiences keep buying tickets, then that factor might not even matter in the end.

Either way, Avengers: Endgame is going to have a firm place on the box office record charts, and the only movie that might stand to shake a stick at it will be Star Wars: Episode 9 this winter. After that, the only possible contender to take on these giants would be the possibility of the Avatar sequels, but at this point, that feels like a long shot.