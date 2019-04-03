Where were you during the Great Ticket Rush of 2019? No, it wasn’t for a concert, nor was it for some once-in-a-lifetime event. It was for the pre-sale tickets of Avengers: Endgame. Fans who waited a year to find out what happened after The Snap were faced with another long wait as websites broke down and digital queues stretched into an hour. But in those first hours, Avengers: Endgame was already breaking records.

The number of Endgame tickets bought in the first six hours shattered Fandango’s pre-sale records, while it only took an hour for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie to take the crown at Atom Tickets.

The Avengers may have fought a losing battle to Thanos, but they came out on top in ticket pre-sales for Avengers: Endgame. The new Marvel movie crushed the first-day U.S. pre-sale record previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens within the first six hours on Fandango. Here are the top 5 first-day pre-sellers according to the ticketing company:

Avengers: Endgame (2019) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Advance tickets for Avengers: Endgame went on sale on Fandango yesterday at 5:00 am PT/8:00 am ET, and within minutes Fandango was already seeing “historic numbers of fans reserving their seats.” Fandango didn’t release the exact numbers that Avengers: Endgame sold, but it would have to be a lot for AMC’s website and app to temporarily crash. Fans went instead to Fandango and Atom Tickets, which also saw record-setting numbers.

By the end of the first hour, Avengers: Endgame had already set a new record for Atom Tickets, outpacing both Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which were its top first-hour pre-sellers. But that’s not all. To date, Avengers: Endgame has sold three times more tickets on Atom in its first hour than Avengers: Infinity War did last year. Take that, Thanos.

In addition to pre-sale tickets, Marvel also released three new IMAX, Dolby, and RealD 3D posters for Avengers: Endgame. If you weren’t able to nab yourself a ticket yesterday, at least you can feast your eyes on these beauties.

Here’s the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.