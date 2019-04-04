You don’t need the Time Stone to look into the future and know that Avengers: Endgame is going to make all the money at the box office. When tickets for the super-sequel went on sale this week, records were broken – along with AMC’s website, which crashed. But just how well will Endgame do when it opens this month? According to new Avengers: Endgame box office predictions, the latest Marvel extravaganza might be headed towards the highest-grossing domestic opening ever.

If you have some sort of vested interest in the earnings of Avengers: Endgame, you’re likely walking around with a big-ass grin on your face this month. As the film continues to break pre-sale records, there’s a new box office projection making the rounds that points towards something to celebrate. According to Deadline, “conservative” estimates have the latest Marvel movie taking in somewhere between $200 million-$250 million, but after this week’s boffo ticket sales, some analysts are now saying the movie could rake in $260 million.

If so, it would be the “highest-grossing domestic opening of all-time” – beating Avengers: Infinity War, which opened with $257.6 million. And if you want to get really crazy, there’s even a chance Endgame could open closer to $300 million. As if that weren’t enough, there’s a very good chance the box office haul will only increase in a major way as the film rolls out. Word-of-mouth and potentially good reviews will only help matters, and then there’s the prospect of repeat-viewings – even though the film clocks-in at an exhausting three-plus hours.

Of course, these are just projections. They could be wrong. And should Endgame end up with tepid, or even negative, reviews, it might slow down the momentum – emphasis on might. But as of now, all signs point towards Avengers: Endgame breaking box office records, and bringing the head honchos at Disney and Marvel even closer to realizing their dream of swimming around in a vault of gold coins like Scrooge McDuck.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26, 2019.