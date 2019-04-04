‘Avengers: Endgame’ Box Office Projections Suggest the Biggest Opening Weekend of All Time
Posted on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
You don’t need the Time Stone to look into the future and know that Avengers: Endgame is going to make all the money at the box office. When tickets for the super-sequel went on sale this week, records were broken – along with AMC’s website, which crashed. But just how well will Endgame do when it opens this month? According to new Avengers: Endgame box office predictions, the latest Marvel extravaganza might be headed towards the highest-grossing domestic opening ever.
If you have some sort of vested interest in the earnings of Avengers: Endgame, you’re likely walking around with a big-ass grin on your face this month. As the film continues to break pre-sale records, there’s a new box office projection making the rounds that points towards something to celebrate. According to Deadline, “conservative” estimates have the latest Marvel movie taking in somewhere between $200 million-$250 million, but after this week’s boffo ticket sales, some analysts are now saying the movie could rake in $260 million.
If so, it would be the “highest-grossing domestic opening of all-time” – beating Avengers: Infinity War, which opened with $257.6 million. And if you want to get really crazy, there’s even a chance Endgame could open closer to $300 million. As if that weren’t enough, there’s a very good chance the box office haul will only increase in a major way as the film rolls out. Word-of-mouth and potentially good reviews will only help matters, and then there’s the prospect of repeat-viewings – even though the film clocks-in at an exhausting three-plus hours.
Of course, these are just projections. They could be wrong. And should Endgame end up with tepid, or even negative, reviews, it might slow down the momentum – emphasis on might. But as of now, all signs point towards Avengers: Endgame breaking box office records, and bringing the head honchos at Disney and Marvel even closer to realizing their dream of swimming around in a vault of gold coins like Scrooge McDuck.
Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26, 2019.
Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.