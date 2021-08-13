‘John Wick 4’: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Next summer, John Wick is back…again. And he’s angry. The latest entry in the action-packed shoot-em-up franchise was originally supposed to arrive this year, but we all know that didn’t happen. Now we’ll have to wait until 2022. But while we wait, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know about John Wick: Chapter 4 below.

John Wick 4 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

John Wick 4, AKA John Wick: Chapter 4, is currently set to open on May 27, 2022. Once upon a time, the plan was to release the film on May 21, 2021, which was also the original release date of The Matrix 4. But the gods said, “No! You cannot have that much Keanu Reeves awesomeness in one day!” And, of course, COVID-19 got in the way, too. As of now, John Wick 4 will be a theatrical release, but with the way things are going, that could always change.

What is John Wick 4?

John Wick 4 is the fourth entry in the wildly entertaining John Wick franchise. It’s kind of wild to think that this turned into a series, but it did. And it’s even inspiring spin-offs, like the movie Ballerina and the miniseries The Continental. I can remember hearing the premise of the first John Wick — Keanu Reeves goes after people who killed his dog — and thinking, “Wow, that’s a little silly!” And then the movie turned out to kick all kinds of ass, and I couldn’t wait for more. I don’t know much more they can squeeze out of this series, but as long as they’re making John Wick movies, I will watch them.

John Wick 4 Synopsis

There’s no synopsis at the moment. At the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, John Wick was shot multiple times by his friend Winston, and then he fell off a roof. But since John Wick takes a licking and keeps on ticking, he survived the fall. Badly injured, John was taken to an underground location where he reunited with the injured Bowery King. From that we can guess that John (and the Bowery King) are going to go after the High Table, the group of powerful crime lords who run the underworld.

John Wick 4 Director, Crew, and More

Chad Stahelski, who directed the three other John Wick movies, is back to direct John Wick 4. The screenplay comes from Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad. Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee are the producers. Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard are responsible for the musical score. Dan Laustsen is the cinematographer.

John Wick 4 Cast

John Wick 4 stars Keanu Reeves, obviously. The rest of the cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Marko Zaror, and Clancy Brown.