Funko already has countless collectible vinyl figures for almost every movie, TV show, video game, sports team, and more. But the one arena where Funko is only just starting to tap into is the directors and creators of film and television. Alfred Hitchcock was given a black and white collectible figure, and Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff got a two-pack of their own. Now someone with accolades on both the big and small screen is getting a Funko POP, Star Wars: The Force Awakens director and LOST creator J.J. Abrams.

Check out the JJ Abrams Funko POP figure below.

JJ Abrams Funko POP Figure

The collectible figure of J.J. Abrams was one of many reveals from the London Toy Fair last week. However, as of now, it’s only been announced. There’s no indication as to when it will be released, if it will be an exclusive, or anything like that. As you can see in the image, there isn’t any packaging art included, which makes us wonder if he’ll come in his own unique Mystery Box. Of course, it wouldn’t be much of a mystery since the Funko POP boxes have a window to see the figure, but it would still be cool if the package was designed after the Mystery Box that Abrams touted around his famous TED Talk.

Don’t forget that Zoolander and Office Space are also getting their own sets of Funko POP figures very soon too, and we’ll be waiting to see what other pop culture figures get the vinyl figure treatment too.