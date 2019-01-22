Hello Peter, what’s happening? Ummm, I’m gonna need you to go ahead and pick up this new collection of Office Space Funko POPs that were just unveiled for the 2019 London Toy Fair this week. They’re another set in the massive line of collectible vinyl figures giving the stylized treatment to all our favorite movies, TV shows, video games, and more.

Check out the Office Space Funko POPs below.

Office Space Funko POPs

Funko has included Ron Livingston as Peter Gibbons, the Initech employee who somehow got a promotion for being ineffective and lazy at his job. Of course, Peter needs his boss Bill Lumbergh (Gary Cole) there to bug the hell out of him and ask him to come in on Saturday. On the bright side, there’s also Jennifer Aniston as Joanna, complete with her Chotchkie’s uniform and flair. And it wouldn’t be an Office Space collection with Stephen Root as Milton with his trusty red stapler.

Hopefully this is just the first wave of Office Space Funko POPs, because it would be great to have Michael Bolton, Samir Nagheenanajar and Peter’s next door neighbor Lawrence added to the mix. Maybe even have the former two come with busted up copier. Hell, even a Tom Smykowski figure in a wheelchair with a Jump to Conclusions mat would be awesome.

There’s no word on when these will arrive other than “soon,” but to help pass the time, you can check out what we learned from the 20th anniversary oral history of Office Space.