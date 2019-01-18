Adding to the ever-growing array of Funko POPs honoring characters from movies of all kinds, the collectible toy company has released a new collection of really, really, really, ridiculously good looking vinyl figures inspired by the movie Zoolander. Unfortunately, Derek Zoolander literally only has one look, but it’s hard to be upset when he still has chiseled abs and stunning features.

Check out the Zoolander Funko POPs below.

Zoolander Funko POP Collection

It’s hard to tell whether Ben Stiller has on Blue Steel, Ferrari or Le Tigre in this Zoolander Funko POP figure, but we’re pretty sure it’s not Magnum, because that would be too much for a collectible toy to handle. Meanwhile, Hansel is decked out in one of his fashion photoshoot wardrobes, complete with angel wings. It’s just a shame they couldn’t have given him a slightly crooked nose just like Owen Wilson.

Finally, Will Ferrell gets two different Funko POPs as Zoolander villain Mugatu. One features him merely standing there in his Mugatu branded sweater while the other is a more rare Chase variant that has Mugatu holding his little dog. Be careful if you have a spa day or you may be tricked into obeying him and killing the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Honestly, I really wish it was possible to get a Funko POP Rides set featuring Derek Zoolander with all of his male modeling friends in a Jeep with Orange Mocha Frappuccinos. But they wouldn’t all fit in the Jeep probably. But I can dream, can’t I?

The Zoolander Funko POP collection will be available in April.