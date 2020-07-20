Godzilla vs Kong was supposed to arrive in theaters this fall before being pushed back to May of 2021, so the merchandise for the monster movie mash-up is waiting in the wings to be released. In fact, a few listings of upcoming action figures of the two titular kaiju have made their way online, and an image from the back of the packaging has finally given us a proper Godzilla vs Kong first look photo. This monster battle is going to be huge.

Here’s the image that surfaced online thanks to Kaiju News Outlet (via ToyArk):

This image shows Kong and Godzilla fighting on an aircraft carrier, which we hope is something that actually happens in the movie. That kind of setting almost makes it feel like a massive video game battle between the monsters. We’re not exactly sure how Kong and Godzilla would meet at sea, but if this is an actual scene in the movie, that will surely be explained.

Though King Kong is apparently smaller than Godzilla, he’s just as tall as the radioactive lizard when he stands fully upright. Knowing how strong gorillas are in real life, Kong should have no trouble holding his own against the King of Monsters. However, he might have some trouble dealing with that atomic breath that Godzilla is famous for. Kong doesn’t have any super powers like that, so he’ll have to rely on his brute strength and probably hitting Godzilla with anything he can find.

As of now, we don’t know a lot about Godzilla vs Kong when it comes to the story that forces these two monsters to come to blows. Will they be enemies for the entire movie, or will they end up teaming up against another monster? Funnily enough, a merchandise leak from a little while back revealed a creature called Nozuki, resembling a giant snake with wings. This isn’t a monster found in the mythology of Godzilla or Kong, but it sounds deadly enough that both of them might have to team up to save humanity from this monster before going their own separate ways.

Godzilla vs Kong was actually originally slated to arrive in March of this year. But last fall, it was pushed back to November 2020. No reason for the delay was given at the time, but it’s possible that more reshoots were needed to get the film into shape for release.

The movie monster sequel has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language,” but director Adam Wingard calls that an understatement. So this kaiju battle should be something that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Godzilla vs Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Demian Bichir (The Nun), and it’s slated to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.