Warner Bros. and Legendary’s MonsterVerse is setting up a clash of the titans later this year with Godzilla vs. Kong, the first major on-screen battle between the King of the Monsters and the King of the Jungle since the two essentially fought to a draw back in the 1960s. But in a twist that should surprise absolutely no one, it looks like the two title characters won’t be the only creatures involved in a brawl before the credits roll in this upcoming movie.



When toy merchandise for a big-budget blockbuster is produced, leaks are sure to follow. That appears to be the case again here, because CinemaBlend points out that photographs of the movie’s tie-in toys have begun to make their way online. Assuming these photos are real, they reveal not only different variations on the main monsters (including something called “Mega Kong,” and what may end up being Mechagodzilla), but also what may be one of their chief foes in the film: a creature called Nozuki, which looks like a giant snake with wings – almost like something out of an ancient myth. That name likely doesn’t ring any bells for fans of the old Toho Godzilla movies or devotees of King Kong’s cinematic exploits, because it appears to have been designed specifically for this film.

This could be an entirely new creature, or it may have roots in one we’ve seen before. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (which somehow came out less than a year ago, because time is totally meaningless now) ended with Godzilla defeating Ghidorah and earning his crown among the rest of the titans, and a post-credits scene depicted Charles Dance‘s villainous Alan Jonah buying one of Ghidorah’s severed heads. It’s practically impossible to tell from the low-quality photo of the Nozuki toy, but I suppose there’s a chance it has Ghidorah’s head and could therefore be a genetic creation designed to destroy all of the titans once and for all. There film’s official synopsis says a human conspiracy is underway, which sounds like something ol’ Alan Jonah would be leading:

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest) directs Godzilla vs. Kong, which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Eiza González, and more. At one point, it was going to stomp into theaters on March 13, 2020, but will now arrive on November 20, 2020.