Legendary’s MonsterVerse hasn’t exactly been the smash hit producers were hoping for. The films released so far have received mixed-to-negative reviews, and the most recent entry – Godzilla: King of the Monsters – was a box office disappointment. With all this in mind, the future of the franchise seemed to be up in the air. Now, word has come down that the next film in the series, Godzilla vs. Kong, has been pushed back. Originally set for a March 2020 premiere, the Godzilla vs. Kong release date has moved to November 2020.

There have been rumors about this ever since Godzilla: King of the Monsters underperformed, and now it’s official: Godzilla vs. Kong has been pushed back. The feature was due out on March 13, 2020, but will now open eight months later on November 20, 2020. There have even been a few rumblings that Warner Bros. might dump the movie onto their upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. There’s still a chance that might happen, but as of now, the next MonsterVerse title will arrive in theaters a full year from now, per The Wrap.

The MonsterVerse kicked-off with 2014’s Godzilla, a movie that received some positive reviews and ended up being a box office success. That was followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017. The reviews for Kong were mixed, although some were taken with the movie’s style. It, too, was a hit at the box office. But by now it was becoming clear that the MonsterVerse wasn’t having as much impact as everyone was hoping. Things only got more dire with this year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. That film was the most negatively-received entry yet, and the first in the series to be considered a box office disappointment. It took in $385.9 million globally, and reportedly would’ve needed to earn $550–600 million to just break-even.

So what now? A huge push like this suggests reshoots might be in order, and perhaps there’s still hope of saving Godzilla vs. Kong. At the very least, the time jump will firmly distance Godzilla vs. Kong from King of the Monsters. Godzilla vs. Kong comes from director Adam Wingard, and features a cast that includes Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.