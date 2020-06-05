Most summer blockbusters are PG-13, allowing for the potential audience to be as big as it possibly can be. Studios want families to bring their kids who are old enough, and want adults to have a good time too. So filmmakers often go for a rating that allows them to throw around a bit of profanity, maybe a single f-bomb, just the right amount of sex appeal, and plenty of action. When it comes to Godzilla vs Kong, the action comes in the form of giant monster battles, and not only does the official PG-13 rating for the movie confirm there will be plenty of that, but director Adam Wingard says the reason for the rating is “an understatement.”

The official rating for Godzilla vs Kong from the Motion Picture Association of America is PG-13 for “intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.” And here’s how director Adam Wingard responded to that news on Instagram:

Kong: Skull Island introduced us to a sizeable version of the classic movie monster known as King Kong, and the newest version of Godzilla, last seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, is one of the biggest iterations of the radioactive lizard yet. So the fact that the two of them coming together for an epic battle that results in “intense sequences of creature violence/destruction” makes perfect sense. But we love that Wingard is fanning the flames of those expectations by letting us know that such a description doesn’t even capture the amount of monster brawling we’re going to see.

Godzilla vs Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Demian Bichir (The Nun).

Godzilla vs Kong stomps into theaters on November 20, 2020, and we might soon be getting a trailer.