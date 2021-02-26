‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Clip: Whoever Wins, Boats Lose

Early marketing materials for Warner Bros.’ and Legendary Pictures Godzilla vs. Kong have showcased a massive battle between the two titans that takes place in the open ocean. Now a new clip from the film gives a bit more insight into how that encounter goes – and, as you may expect, it does not turn out well for the humans who are caught in the middle of the mayhem. Watch the clip below.



Godzilla vs Kong Clip

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest, Blair Witch) shared this new clip from the film during an event called IGN Fan Fest, and IGN claims that in the footage, “we not only see King Kong vs. Godzilla, but actually see Godzilla MEET King Kong for the first time.”

I don’t want to be pedantic here, folks, but picture this: if I’m hanging out on a boat and I notice something churning in the water and I scream at it, and the thing under the water screams back while staying completely submerged and we actually have no physical interaction whatsoever, I’m not sure that technically qualifies as “meeting.” But I digress. Moving on.

At first glance, the rest of this footage looks kinda cool: Godzilla’s tail is just wrecking modes of transportation left and right, and there’s that moment when one of the ships’ anchors gets caught on one of Godzilla’s dinosaur-like plates and half of the destroyed vessel is subsequently dragged underwater. But the clip is so short that it’s tough to get a good sense of the geography of the space. Exactly how far away is Kong from those two tail-smashed ships, and what is the chain that he’s tugging on connected to? If you don’t pay close attention, it almost looks like he’s pulling the boat up out of the water, but in reality, that ship is still connected to Godzilla and is surfacing like the yellow barrels in Jaws. It’s unfair to judge a movie based on 39 seconds of footage, but man, I really hope the action is more clearly delineated in the full context of the scene. The human-related stuff in these films has been atrocious in my mind, so I’m really only watching these for the giant monster battles – if Wingard can get those right, I’m willing to go on the movie’s ride.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters in Japan on May 14, in Europe starting March 24, and comes to HBO Max on March 31, 2021.