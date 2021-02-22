A very cool new Godzilla vs. Kong international poster has arrived, and it features everyone’s favorite chunky boys Godzilla and Kong having themselves a nice swim. Unfortunately, because these large fellows can’t resist a little horseplay and roughhousing, it looks like their deep-sea dip has lead to some tussling. So it goes.

In addition to the poster, we’ve learned a bit more about the plot, which will introduce a new villain – Apex, a huge technological conglomerate inspired by Amazon and Apple.

I don’t know about you, but I just want Godzilla and Kong to put aside their differences and become friends. Let them fight? No, let them chill – that’s what I say! Maybe one day these very large boys will become thick as thieves, but first, they’re going to have to kick each other’s asses in Godzilla vs. Kong. The latest entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse just unveiled this admittedly cool international poster featuring these two behemoths going at it. But look – just above all that chaos and carnage is the sun, bright and shining and warm. Stop fighting, you guys! Walk in the sun together! Let it shine upon your weary visages.

In addition to that sick poster, we also have some new details about the movie’s plot. Speaking with Cinemablend, Godzilla vs. Kong producer Alex Garcia revealed that in the new movie, Madison Russell, the character played by Millie Bobby Brown, “goes on a fact-finding journey to dig into what she believes is a conspiracy built by this organization called Apex.” Apex is, according to Garcia, “a megalithic, technological conglomerate, or to put it another way, the extreme version of Apple or Amazon,” and they’re up to no good – obviously. This could lend some credence to the theory that Godzilla vs. Kong will introduce Mechagodzilla, a robotic version of Godzilla. After all, who better to build a big-ass Godzilla robot than an evil Amazon-like corporation?

In Godzilla vs. Kong, “mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong will hit theaters and HBO Max on March 31, 2021.