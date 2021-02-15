As part of the groundbreaking new release strategy Warner Bros. Pictures is trying out this year, Godzilla vs. Kong is coming to theaters and HBO Max in March. The epic battle between two of cinema’s most famous monsters is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and a new teaser has delivered new footage of the epic battle between the jungle king and the gigantic lizard.

Godzilla vs. Kong Teaser

Their fight. Our world. #GodzillaVsKong in theaters and streaming exclusively on @hbomax* March 31. Find the biggest screen possible! *Available on @hbomax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/KlM4vTSkCw — Legendary (@Legendary) February 14, 2021

Godzilla has turned on humanity for some reason, and King Kong may be the only hope we have to stop him. Though this teaser doesn’t dig into the details of the story, it does feature plenty of monster-smashing spectacle. There are new shots of Godzilla and Kong’s first confrontation in the middle of the ocean, as well as their battle among a neon cityscape, which will surely have taken plenty of damage by the time the battle is done.

On the human side, we get another glimpse at young Kaylee Hottle as Jia, a girl who shares a connection with Kong. In this teaser, we see her pleading with Kong in sign language for him to be careful. Additional footage also shows that one of the battles with Godzilla doesn’t go very well for Kong, so her concern is fully warranted.

Godzilla vs. Kong also stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Demian Bichir (The Nun). The sequel is directed by Adam Wingard (You’re Next, Blair Witch) with a script from Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein.

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on March 26, 2021.