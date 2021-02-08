There’s a new-ish Japanese trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, and while it’s at times nearly identical to the domestic trailer we saw a few weeks ago, it does feature a new shot of Godzilla slapping Kong right in the face. So if that’s what you’re looking for in a movie like this, you can breathe a sigh of relief and get ready to sit back and watch some slappin’. Watch the Godzilla vs. Kong Japanese trailer below.

Godzilla vs. Kong Japanese Trailer

If you were hoping for a brand new Godzilla vs. Kong trailer loaded with previously unseen footage, you are in the wrong place. I’m sorry. Please exit through the door over there. But if you wanted to see a slightly different version of a trailer that was already released, welcome! Today is your day. The Japanese trailer above is incredibly similar to the domestic trailer that dropped last month. Some of the footage is re-arranged so it doesn’t unfold in exactly the same way, but it’s still footage you’ve likely seen before. And yes, that means you’ll once again get to hear Kyle Chandler say, “Godzilla is out there and he’s hurting people, and we don’t know why!” There is one big difference, though: a moment where Godzilla literally slaps Kong across the face. Rude, Godzilla. Very rude.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, “mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

The cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. Adam Wingard directs. Look for Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31, 2021.