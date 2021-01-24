Even after Wonder Woman 1984 arrived in December, audiences are still hungry for massive blockbuster action. Thankfully, Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max will be giving it to us throughout the year, both in theaters and on the WarnerMedia streaming service. One of the first huge blockbusters out of the gate under this new deal will be Godzilla vs. Kong, recently bumped up from a May release to earlier in March. If the first Godzilla vs Kong trailer is any indicator, this is going to be an absolute blast.

Godzilla vs Kong Trailer

Godzilla seems to have turned on humanity, but nobody knows why. That’s where King Kong comes into play. Captured on Skull Island, the full-grown ape now matches the size of Godzilla, and humanity needs him to stop the lizard’s path of destruction, making for an epic, destructive battle. This first trailer gives us a glimpse at two of the fights between the titular titans, one that happens in the middle of the ocean on an aircraft carrier like some kind of arcade game. The other unfolds in a neon cityscape, which we’re assuming is Tokyo, and it gives us one of the most badass moments in the entire trailer.

On the human side of the story, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) reprises her role from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Along with Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) and Brian Tyree Henry (If Beale Street Could Talk), she believes that there’s some mysterious reason that Godzilla has turned against humanity, and she’s dedicated to figuring it out. Then there’s Rebecca Hall, who appears to be an expert on King Kong. She also shares a bit of a bond with the giant ape, because they’ve both taken to protecting a young orphan girl, one who seems to be the key to getting Kong to fight Godzilla on behalf of the humans.

This looks like a huge 1990s blockbuster in the best way possible. I’m getting Independence Day vibes mixed with Pacific Rim. The music in the trailer alone got me pumped as hell. It doesn’t match the throwback vibe of the movie, but it underscores the battle between these two titans so perfectly. Hopefully there’s a decent story here to go along with all the blockbuster spectacle.

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard (You’re Next, Blair Witch) with a script from Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. The rest of the cast includes Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Demian Bichir (The Nun).

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on March 26, 2021.