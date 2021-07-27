In the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, the next generation of paranormal exterminators takes the spotlight. But the original team is coming back too, and Hasbro Pulse has unveiled the action figures for Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), giving us our first look at their big screen return. They’ve got a little salt and pepper in their hair (in fact, one has gone full gray), but they look like they’re ready to tangle with ghosts again, even if the new spectral Terror Dog is even more threatening. Check out all the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife toys below.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Toys

Even though we don’t get to see any of the original Ghostbusters suited up in the original trailer, they’re clearly be getting back into the beige jumpsuits and throwing on a proton pack to save the day once again. Thanks to Hasbro’s photoreal 3D sculpting technology, the likenesses of the actors are outstanding for 6-inch figures.

It looks like each of them will come with their own proton stream too. That’s a step up from the first wave of Ghostbusters Plasma Series figures that Hasbro released, which only gave Winston a proton stream as part of the action figure accessories included.

Along with the traditional Ghostbusters gear, each of the original team members is getting an accessory that calls back to the original Ghostbusters. Ray comes with an old copy of Tobin’s Spirit Guide, Venkman is holding some of the ESP testing cards, and Winston has a goofy newspaper featuring a classified ad to join the Ghostbusters team.

A New Kind of Terror Dog

There’s a good reason that the next generation of Ghostbusters needs the original team to help them out. It looks like the Terror Dogs are taking a new form in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Referred to as the Sentinel Terror Dog, this version has the head of the original creatures, but instead of running around like giant four-legged animals, they’re walking around like some kind of minotaur.

The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer gave us a tease of the spectral form of this new Terror Dog, and if you take a close look in the shots of the underground temple, you’ll see statues of them standing below the towering sculpt of Gozer the Gozerian. You can find out more about that in our trailer breakdown.

The Sentinel Terror dog will be a build-a-figure where you’ll get a piece of the figure with each of the new Plasma Series action figures from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and then you have to put it together yourself. Each figure will retail for $24.99 and will be available at most major retailers (and HasbroPulse.com) this fall, leading up to the debut of Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters on November 11, 2021.