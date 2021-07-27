The first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrived over a year and a half ago before Christmas in 2019. The Ghostbusters sequel would have arrived in theaters last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic spread across the United States faster than slime on Peter Venkman’s face. Thankfully, we’re getting closer to the film’s arrival in theaters this fall, and Sony Pictures decided now was as good of a time as any to provide a new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the story picks up roughly 30 years after the events of Ghostbusters II. Instead of unfolding in New York City, the sequel finds a single mother and her teenage son and adolescent daughter moving into a rundown farmhouse in the small town of Summerville, Oklahoma. The kids learn about the legacy of the Ghostbusters and find their old bustin’ equipment just as some strange things start happening around the neighborhood (including Mini Stay Puft Marshmallow Men coming to life). It’s up to a new generation of Ghostbusters, and some familiar faces, to save the day.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman, who previously helmed acclaimed films such as Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, and The Front Runner. He’s also the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, who is producing Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The script comes from Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, director of Monster House, City of Ember and the Poltergeist remake.

This is unlike anything the younger Reitman has tackled before, and it’ll be a true test of his skills as a filmmaker to see if he can tap into the same magic that made the original movie such a memorable hit. Though the marketing so far is painting a picture that’s closer to E.T. than being in the same spirit of the first two installments of the franchise, it looks like it could help revitalize the Ghostbusters in a big way. Keep your fingers (not streams) crossed.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated to hit theaters on November 11, 2021.