It’s been 35 years since the original Ghostbusters saved the world, but almost nobody remembers that fateful night. The world is about to be reminded just how scary the paranormal can be when Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings back some ghosts that need to be busted. Watch the first Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer below to see something strange happening the neighborhood yet again.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer

A small town is feeling earthquakes despite not being located near any tectonic plates or fault lines. And it just so happens the house that a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two children (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) have inherited belonged to a certain Ghostbuster who liked to collect spores, molds and fungus. He also had a few more things stocked away in the house.

That makes this trailer feel a lot like something Steven Spielberg might have done in the 1980s, and while that’s not necessarily in line with the original tone of Ghostbusters, there’s still a lot to like here. It pulls at the nostalgia strings first, and then hopefully it can dig a bit more in to the comedy that made the first one so great. But honestly, I’m not looking for a carbon copy that feels exactly like the originally, so I like this new direction from Jason Reitman so far.

The use of the Ghostbusters voiceover of a line from Bill Murray is absolutely perfect here. The tease of the kids stumbling upon everything they’d ever need to take on some mean old spectres themselves feels like a throwback to the kind of adventure movies that used to focus on a group of kids in the 1980s. This may not exactly be the Ghostbusters sequel that fans were hoping for with the old team taking on ghosts themselves, but it seems like the next best thing right now.

There’s still no sign of any other original cast members from the 1984 movie, but we know they’re supposed to appear in some capacity. That’s something probably best saved for when we’re finally sitting in theaters and watching the story unfold for ourselves.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in theaters on July 10, 2020.