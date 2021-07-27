Hot on the heels of this morning’s new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Hasbro has revealed the first wave of action figures featuring the next generation of paranormal exterminators from the anticipated sequel. We’ve already met Egon Spengler’s grandkids, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), and we’ve gotten a glimpse of newcomer Logan Kim as a new friend nicknamed “Podcast” who helps them out. But there’s a fourth member of the team who has officially been revealed in toy form. It’s a character we’ve only seen briefly in the trailers…and it’s not Muncher.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Action Figures

Hasbro Pulse unveiled the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife action figures this morning on Instagram after the new trailer debuted. Alongside Trevor, Phoebe, and Podcast, you can see the character Lucky, a teen girl played by Celeste O’Connor. We’ve seen her hanging out with Trevor when his family moves into town. In fact, a photo released back in June revealed that she works at the roller hop drive-in diner Spinners, where Trevor tries to apply for a job.

The addition of Lucky to the Ghostbusters team feels like it echoes the original Ghostbusters, which added Winston Zeddemore to the crew after Egon, Ray, and Venkman were already running themselves ragged trying to keep up with the paranormal activity in New York. Lucky hanging around with Trevor clearly gets her caught up in the adventure, and hopefully we’ll learn more about her as the release of the movie gets closer.

For more about Ghostbusters: Afterlife, be sure to check out our detailed trailer breakdown. There are a lot of hints about what’s going on in Summerville, and we break down some of the finer points that callback to the original Ghostbusters along with how the story will unfold in this sequel.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife also stars Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd, and original Ghostbusters stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are all slated to return as well. Jason Reitman directed and co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan while his father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, is producing.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated to hit theaters on November 11, 2021.