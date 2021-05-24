Rick and Morty seems to be pulling out all the stops for its fifth season on Adult Swim. It looks like the whole family will be getting in on even more off-the-wall sci-fi adventures from Justin Roiland and Darn Harmon, and a whole slew of sci-fi weaponry, dangerous aliens, and multiple Ricks will be wreaking havoc in a variety of ways. So it’s only appropriate that the latest Rick and Morty season 5 trailer is set to “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys. Check it out below.

New Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer

This trailer almost gives away too much about the insanity that’s coming our way in the fifth season. But then again, we have zero context for a lot of the sci-fi mayhem being caused by or because of Rick and Morty, so we still don’t know exactly what’s going on this season.

New footage of Rick, Morty, Summer, Beth and Jerry has the family heading into action as a Voltron team with their “Go Team Go-Tron!” catchphrase that sends them flying into their giant mech robots. We also see more of their battle with a giant monster near the Golden Gate Bridge, where Rick takes the amateur arcade approach by button smashing for the best fight moves. That episode also appears to have Rick using a gun shaped like himself to blast at some anime-looking characters.

Other bits of footage have Morty blasting a hole through the US Constitution, the Liberty Bell and the Statue of Liberty and melting the head of the Lincoln Memorial with the single shot of some kind of molten weapon. Sometime later in the same episode, a giant turkey-man monster lands on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, prompting Rick to dispatch with him by using the same weapon in a much more controlled fashion.

But the most intriguing part of this trailer is a moment where Rick questions whether or not Jerry actually has a job interview. It’s not just a judgment on the bumbling buffoon’s character, because there’s actually something weird is going on. As soon as Rick declares something is off, a mysterious explosion occurs in the dining room, but we don’t see from what or why. Since this is Rick and Morty we’re talking about, it could literally be anything.

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim for its fifth season starting this summer on June 20, 2021. If you’d like to see more from this season, watch the previous trailer right here, and don’t forget there’s a spin-off for The Vindicators on the way too.