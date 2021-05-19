Adult Swim is already breathing new life into some of their canceled shows by ordering movies for The Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Metalocalypse. Now they’re expanding their shows even with an order of four new animated digital short spin-offs inspired by Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell.

First up, Adult Swim has ordered a Rick and Morty spin-off called The Vindicators. Inspired by the intergalactic crime fighting team (seen above) that appeared in the episode “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender,” the series will focus on Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Crocubot, and Noob Noob as they try to keep the galaxy safe from various cosmic threats.

The series will be executive produced by Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe, who said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds. We’re so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick’s around to have half of them murdered or not.”

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are also executive producers, but it sounds like Carbiener and Rosbe will be steering the ship.

Speaking of crime fighting teams, Aqua Teen Hunger Force is getting a spin-off called Aquadonk Side Pieces, which will feature many of the side characters who appeared on the series over the years. MC Pee Pants, Happy Time Harry, the Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past, the Mooninites and Plutonians will all be part of the new series from creators Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, and the show is expected to premiere later this year.

Then we have Alabama Jackson, a time traveling character that apparently has ties to Robot Chicken. Actually, we can’t find any evidence of this character being part of Robot Chicken, so this doesn’t sound like it’s really a spin-off but just a new stop-motion production from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Donald Faison (Scrubs) will voice the lead character and he’s also the creator of the show. He said:

“It’s been my dream to create something with stop-motion animation ever since Seth Green showed me clips of this crazy sketch show he was working on where the stars were the toys I grew up playing with. For it to come full circle and for my show to be made with this same team of artists only makes me more excited to explore the stories of Alabama Jackson!”

Finally, the live-action comedy series Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell is getting an animated series. It will take the show’s original universe, created by Dave Willis and Casper Kelly, into the animated realm. The duo said:

“We are thrilled to expand the Pretty Face universe into animation, especially since it will be animators sweating over their Cintiqs (alt. drawing tablets?) rather than us sweating in a humid Georgia August swamp battling mosquitoes while covered in red make-up. We just hope the bosses will let us release the ten-hour Snyder cut of Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: The Animated Series.”

All of these shows will be made up of eight to 10 episodes, and since they’re being referred to as shorts, it sounds like these might not be full half-hour animated spin-offs, but maybe smaller episodes that are easier to consume on-the-go. Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim said:

“We see it as our mission to put something hilarious within a fingers’ swipe of anyone on the planet. These shorts are a way to meet the next generation of Adult Swim fans where they are, while giving our creators another format to play in and innovate around.”

Hey, it can’t be any worse than what Quibi tried to do, right?