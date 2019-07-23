/Filmcast Ep. 527 – The Lion King

David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss exciting news out of San Diego Comic-Con, covering everything from Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2, Natalie Portman as Thor, and Patrick Stewart returning as Captain Picard.

For the feature review, the cast collectively ask the existential question “what’s the reason of being for this new Lion King movie?”



Read about why even furries think the Cats trailer looks unattractive here. and read about the future of Hollywood under the shadow of Disney here.

