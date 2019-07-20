William Shatner may be the first Starfleet captain who comes to mind for the general public when Star Trek is mentioned, but for many fans, it’s Sir Patrick Stewart and his character Jean-Luc Picard who beams into their brains when Trek comes up in conversation. Now, nearly two decades after his appearance in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, Stewart makes his triumphant return to the character in Star Trek: Picard. The show’s first full trailer debuted to an amped crowd at San Diego Comic-Con, and now it’s online for all to see. Check it out below.

Star Trek Picard Trailer

I’ve seen all of the Star Trek movies, but never watched The Next Generation, the long-running show fronted by Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard. During the course of that series, he became a beloved, respected, revered figure in the fandom, and now he’s back – and this time, he has a dog named Number One (the dog’s actual name is DeNiro!). We knew Picard would get whisked back into space in this show in an unexpected way, and this trailer reveals the inciting incident that kicks him back into action: meeting a young girl with a powerful secret.

“Be the captain they remember,” someone says to the aging icon, and while the idea of returning to this role after so many years holds some inherent risks, it seems as if the creative team behind this series (including showrunner Michael Chabon) is embracing the idea of exploring Picard’s legacy within the show itself. And for all of the diehard Trek fans, there are some major revelations as this trailer comes to a close about some other characters who are coming back for more adventures in the final frontier. You can read all about the return of the other familiar faces right here.

Star Trek: Picard will debut on CBS All-Access in early 2020.