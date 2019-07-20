A new Star Trek: Picard trailer premiered before a packed Hall H crowd at Comic-Con 2019 and it brought with it a number of massive surprises. In addition to shedding some new light on the still-mysterious plot, it revealed the return of two fan-favorite Star Trek characters: Brent Spiner‘s Commander Data and Jeri Ryan‘s Seven of Nine. The panel then further revealed that Jonathan Frakes will return as Commander William Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Jonathan del Arco as Hugh the Borg.

While the legendary Patrick Stewart was undeniably the star of panel (and for good reason!), Hall H raised the roof with applause when the trailer revealed the resurrection of Data, who died in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, and the return of Seven of Nine, the beloved Star Trek: Voyager character. Spiner and Ryan then joined the panel, where it was further confirmed that Frakes (who is directing episodes of the series) will reprise his role as Commander Riker, Picard’s old “Number One,” and that Sirtis will be back as the former ship counselor of the Enterprise, Deanna Troi, who married Riker in Nemesis.

In a deeper cut, the panel also brought out Jonathan del Arco who played Hugh, a Borg that the crew of the Enterprise meets and rehabilitates in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The return of Hugh and Seven of Nine, herself a survivor of being captured and assimilated by the Borg, was especially interesting since the trailer features several shots of Borg Cube ships and Borg technology.

This raises a number of questions: how is Data still alive when he died 20 years ago? How does Picard know of Seven of Nine, and how does he feel about working alongside a Borg considering his complex and brutal past with them? And how does Hugh, who broke free from the larger Borg collective when we last saw him, fit into all of this? When the trailer hits, we’ll have to take a closer look for more details.

Star Trek: Picard arrives on CBS All Access in early 2020.