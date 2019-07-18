Paramount surprised the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con crowd by bringing superstar Tom Cruise out onto the Hall H stage and dropping a surprise trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the highly-anticipated sequel to Tony Scott’s 1980s classic. Thankfully, that trailer has also been officially released online for the rest of us to see, so check it out below and read some of Cruise’s comments from the stage.

Top Gun 2 Trailer

Wow, this looks surprisingly great! It’s a weird mixture of shots that look like they could have been directly ripped from the original film – playing piano, singing in the bar in uniform, attending briefings, cruising along the runway in a motorcycle – and intense flight shots that feel visceral and real in a way that the original never quite managed.

“Top Gun is about family, about sacrifice, and it’s about aviation,” Cruise told the roaring crowd in Hall H. “34 years ago I made a movie in San Diego, right here. I actually shot across the street in a restaurant. You all have asked for many, many years and I’ve traveled across the world and people have asked when are you going to do another one. I felt it was my responsibility to finally deliver for you.”

In keeping with what we’ve known about this project for a while now, Cruise also explained that “everything you see in this film is for real” and “all the flying you see in this picture is real” – something that’s instantly clear from the moment you see it in action. CG technology can do some wondrous things, but Cruise has built his late career on flying in the face of that technology – literally, in several cases. Now he’s back with another tactile piece of action filmmaking, and it’s clear he lives for this shit – thankfully, action movie fans do, too.

Joseph Kosinski (Tron Legacy) directs, and Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris all co-star. Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters on June 26, 2020.