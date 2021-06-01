Even though international audiences are already enjoying the high-octane action of the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, we’re still patiently waiting until the end of June to see F9. Thankfully, Universal Pictures has released a new F9 clip to hold us over, and it has Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez pulling off a stunt that would make Spider-Man proud.

F9 Clip – Car Swing

On the run from helicopters with missiles and machine guns, Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) need to make a quick getaway. But how do you do that in a car on such unstable terrain surrounded by cliffs, especially when the bridge on which you were hoping to make an escape is no longer there? Well, you hit the NOS and hope that a piece of the bridge cable will latch onto the car and allow you to gracefully swing across the chasm below.

It should come as no surprise that our heroes survive this death-defying feat. The kind of car accident that would normally rattle/maul/kill any normal person is just another day in the life of Dom and Letty. Barrel-rolling a car that smashes every window and bangs up every inch of the vehicle simply doesn’t phase them anymore. They’re basically superheroes at this point, and director Justin Lin is clearly having a blast treating them as such.

No matter how ridiculous the Fast and Furious franchise has gotten over the past decade, fans have been eating it up like movie theater popcorn. If the early buzz is any indicator, F9 may be the most over-the-top installment yet. Our own Hoai-Tran Bui wrote in her review that the sequel takes the franchise to “new heights of absurdity,” and she means that literally since at least some of the crew ends up taking a rocket car to space. If you need any more convincing, be sure to read the early buzz from social media reactions.

Here’s the official synopsis for F9:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

F9 speeds exclusively into theaters starting on June 25, 2021.