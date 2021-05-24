F9 hasn’t yet been released in the U.S., but it’s already speeding to the top of the box office charts elsewhere. Following the latest Fast and Furious installment’s release in China and South Korea last week, F9‘s box office haul has already begun breaking records. And as the film release expands to the States in June, we can probably expect even more records to be shattered.

According to the new IMAX Distribution numbers, F9 has broken records in China for the biggest IMAX opening day in the Fast and Furious franchise with a $6.5 million in the IMAX box office haul. The action movie also took the title for the biggest opening day ever for any Universal title in China.

Meanwhile in Korea, F9 raked in $160,000 on opening day at the IMAX box office on Wednesday, making it the highest single IMAX box office day in Korea since December 1, 2019. In Hong Kong, F9 took in $56,000, making it the second biggest day of IMAX box office for the Fast and Furious franchise, despite playing on 40% fewer screens due to COVID-19 closures.

Per Universal, F9 has already broken records for the biggest International MPA opening of the pandemic. The estimated total for the film’s international release through Saturday already hit $127 million, with the weekend total expected to rise. That brings the total Fast and Furious franchise earnings to more than $6 billion globally.

The Fast and Furious movies have always been huge hits internationally, with global box office intakes for the films often double or triple what they make domestically. But it was unclear whether the pandemic would prevent F9 from enjoying the massive success of the past installments — which we can now see isn’t the case. Nothing can stop the Fast and Furious franchise from raking in cash, not even gravity.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and John Cena, as well as returning cast members Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Sung Kang as fan favorite Han.

F9 hits U.S. theaters June 25, 2021.