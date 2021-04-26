Prepare to get more emotional over flying cars than you’d ever expect. Universal has released a new F9 promo featuring star Vin Diesel, who welcomes audiences back to theaters in a moving tribute to cinema, punctuated by new footage of the latest Fast and Furious movie and its rocket car. Because let’s face it, you’re here for the rocket car.

F9 Promo

“For more than 100 years, there’s one place where we all came together to be entertained, to escape, to go someplace new: the movies,” Diesel emphatically says in the new F9 promo. And there’s only one place where we can see a car fly into space.

Come for Diesel waxing poetic about movie theaters, stay for the bombastic new footage from the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, which not only features the rocket car — which will seemingly take Dom’s crew to space for the first time — but a stunt in which a car swings around a cliff via hook and wire, like some kind of metal acrobat. It’s absurd, it’s ridiculous, it will move you to tears.

F9 picks up with Dom Toretto (Diesel) living the “quiet” life with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) when a specter of his past returns to bring him back into the game: his evil brother Jakob (John Cena). Also returning are Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Sung Kang as fan favorite Han.

Here is the synopsis for F9: