Even though it’s still over a month away from hitting theaters, the first critical reactions and reviews to the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise have already sped onto the web. In case the most recently released trailer for F9 wasn’t enough of an indicator, this sequel gets bigger and more ridiculous than any of the previous installments, and it sounds like it will give fans exactly what they’ve come to expect from the completely over-the-top action franchise.

More on #F9 – This might be the most self-aware of all the FAST movies. It knows what it is & it knows what its fans want it to be, & it embraces all of it – not just in spectacle, but in character conversations too. Justin Lin brings cohesiveness that ties the series together pic.twitter.com/aOdiMa8vsO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 18, 2021

F9 is ~by far~ the biggest & most ridiculous Fast & Furious yet. miles from the precision of Fast Five or the fun of Tokyo Drift, but with Justin Lin at the helm it feels like things are finally moving in the right direction. #JusticeForHan my review: https://t.co/zv9a79Lc0h pic.twitter.com/ZU0nB7PqD4 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 18, 2021

#F9 is grandiose fun. Bombastic, brazen, bold. Supercharged stunts & ambitious action set pieces mix with combustible soap opera dramatics. It’s a cacophony car-crunching mayhem. Vin Diesel & John Cena are terrific. Tyrese is the stealth MVP. Plenty of gas left in the tank. pic.twitter.com/oi1gygUtQz — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 18, 2021

I've seen #F9 and can say it's a TON OF FUN!! The action feels fresh & innovative, if not necessarily bigger. It weaves in John Cena's Jakob in a smart way that builds on the theme of family, giving it some real heart. This is ultimate Fast & Furious. also HAN IS STILL GREAT!!! pic.twitter.com/SfLCBKsypR — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) May 18, 2021

The summer popcorn blockbuster is back with #F9. Literally, the film is out of the world. The film packs family, humor, huge action, family, and Helen Mirren driving real fast. When you can safely return to the theater, watch F9 with your friends + family. pic.twitter.com/hN6XadXFyF — Lee Travis (@lostthenumbers) May 18, 2021

#F9 is outrageous & one of the biggest, baddest additions to the Fast family franchise. Anything is possible, there are surprises at every turn, the stunts are at their best, & Tyrese steals the whole god damn show. Everything is over-the-top & I loved every second of it. pic.twitter.com/NVzoCbnovy — Shannon ?? (@shannon_mcgrew) May 18, 2021

#F9 had me smiling like a straight man at a sportball gathering. It's all wink wink, nudge nudge, vroom vroom and I loved. The over-the-top set pieces you want + some old-school F1-2 vibes. As for #JusticeForHan? There will be takes. But Tokyo Drift heads are in for a treat. pic.twitter.com/aPtTgnDJxF — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 18, 2021

Away from the social media reactions, some early full reviews were a little less hyperbolic and dug into the details of the action blockbuster sequel. In David Ehrlich’s full review at IndieWire, he painted a more thorough picture of his impressions:

“F9 is a scattered mess full of weightless CGI that whiffs on some crucial moments and doesn’t even get out of neutral until the final hour. For all of the cartoonish flair Lin demands, this $200 million tentpole is bound to disappoint anyone hoping for an action movie that can match the skill of “Fast Five” or the unleaded personality of Tokyo Drift. That said: Watching Michelle Rodriguez drive over landmines faster than they can explode beneath her motorcycle feels like snorting nitrous straight from the tank after a year of being forced to pretend that movies are even remotely the same at home.”

But he also added, “This is, by FAR, the biggest, wildest, gravity-defying-iest Fast and Furious installment yet, with one scene toward the end guaranteed to make your jaw drop at the gloriously brain-dead chutzpah of it all.”

Alonso Duralde at The Wrap knows the franchise is ridiculous, and that’s not a problem for him. In his review, he wrote:

“For audiences who want their 2021 return to the multiplex to deliver big, loud, exciting action, ‘F9’ makes the cars go fast, jump high, and generally do the impossible. It’s exhilaratingly ridiculous, yes, but it’s also ridiculously exhilarating”

Over at The Hollywood Reporter, critic John Defore wasn’t so impressed, writing:

“At their best, these later, save-the-world Fast flicks allowed viewers to thrill to stunts even as they guffawed at their absurdity. But in F9’s would-be showstoppers, the thrills are mostly AWOL or the feats are simply too idiotic to embrace, even guiltily.”

There was also a small bit of dissension among the praise on social media with this scathing take on the sequel:

My F9 reaction: The Fast movies 4-8 work well because they embrace the ridiculousness. But at some point it's way too much. The couple of moments to of laughs and charm are totally overwhelmed by the eye rolling nonsense. It's the worst FF movie to date. — Giovanni Campea (@johncampea) May 18, 2021

For the most part, it sounds like F9 delivers exactly what fans have come to expect from the franchise. With filmmaker Justin Lin back in the driver’s seat, the franchise seems to be digging back into the proper balance of outrageous action, hefty heart, and cheeky humor. At the very least, it will be a welcome return to the big screen after being away for so long.

F9 is slated to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.