It’s been a long road back to the big screen for F9, the latest adrenaline-packed installment in the Fast and Furious series (or as they’re calling it, The Fast Saga), but finally, after many a coronavirus delay, the family is back together. In more ways than one. Justice will finally be served for Han (Sung Kang), who makes a glorious return from the dead, while John Cena joins the fam as Vin Diesel‘s very evil long-lost brother. Watch the new F9 trailer below.

F9 Trailer

Vin Diesel‘s Dom is back in the driver’s seat, while Justin Lin (who helmed parts three through six of the series) returns to the director’s chair for F9, the long-awaited Fast and Furious movie which will feature lots more sweet, outrageous car action. Throw a car out of a plane? Did that! Jump a car across skyscrapers? Did that too! It’s almost too ridiculous to imagine what they could think up next, though we already got a glimpse of a car catching another car in previous trailers. And you can be certain they did (a lot of it) for real.

F9 sees the return of many favorite and not-so-favorite characters, with an ensemble that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, having gotten their own spin-off with Hobbs and Shaw, are sitting this one out. Check out the series of character posters for the ensemble in the Twitter thread below.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

F9 finally drives into theaters on June 25, 2021.