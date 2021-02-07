After an extended delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the marketing machine for F9 is shifting back into gear. A new trailer for the ninth film in the Fast and Furious franchise debuted ahead of the Super Bowl, teasing the return of Vin Diesel‘s Dom to the driver’s seat and director Justin Lin (who helmed parts three through six of the series) to the director’s chair. And while there is a ton of lovely familiarity to this footage (Diesel mumbling about family! Outrageous car action that defies the laws of nature!), it’s the new stuff that seems really exciting. Specifically, John Cena as Dom’s long-lost and totally eeeevil brother seems like a welcome addition.

Check out the new trailer below.

F9 Trailer

F9 sees the return of many of your favorite and not-so-favorite characters, with an ensemble that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang (back from the dead after dying several films ago), Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, having gotten their own spin-off with Hobbs and Shaw, are sitting this one out.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

F9 is current set to be released in theaters on May 28, 2021, but this trailer (and the official press release) only specify that it is “coming soon.” So mask up and isolate so they don’t have to delay this thing again, please.