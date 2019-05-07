It’s a post-Endgame extravaganza! David, Devindra, and Peter open up the mailbag since their feature review of the film, followed by a Slashfilm Daily segment on where each Marvel characters stand at the moment. Last but not least, David chats with Brian Roan, writer and host at The Film Stage, about why Avengers: Endgame might be morally reprehensive.

On Slashfilm.com, read about all the shots manipulated in the trailers and cut from the movie , why the MCU may have a problem with Captain Marvel’s power, and spoilers discussion by Peter Sciretta part I and part II.

Read Brian J. Roan’s review of Avengers: Endgame on The Film Stage here. Watch David Chen’s video essay (contains spoilers) with Slashfilm.com’s Ben Pearson here.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

Avengers: Endgame Mailbag (~03:00)

Slashfilm Daily on the status of Marvel characters (~50:00)

David’s conversation with Brian Roan (~02:34:00)

Credits: