Avengers: Endgame Spoiler Discussion
Posted on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 30, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss Avengers: Endgame spoilers. We’ll explore easter eggs, speculate on what this means for future movies, and try to break down the paradoxes of the film,
Opening Banter: Chris has a review on the site, Brad has a spoiler review. HT what did you think?
In Our Feature Presentation: Let’s Talk Avengers Endgame spoilers.
- Brad: What Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Mean for the Black Widow Movie?
- HT on woman moment
- Brad: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Snaps Box Office Records with $1.2 Billion Global Opening
- HT: The Marvel Studios Intro is VERY Different in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ And You Might’ve Missed It
- Chris: The SHOCKING Truth Behind the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sandwich Scene
- Peter: Let’s Talk About the Nerdy Logistical Paradoxes of ‘Avengers: Endgame’
- HT: Stan Lee’s Final Cameo in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Explained by the Russo Brothers
- Brad (og Ben) Who Was That Young Man at the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Funeral?
- Chris: How ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sets Up ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
- HT: How ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Makes Good on an Unexpected Crossover Fans Have Wanted for Years
- Chris: That ‘Avengers: Endgame’ End Credits Sound Symbolizes Both an Ending and a Beginning
- Brad: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writers Address Spoiler-Filled Questions About Death, The Snap & More
- Chris: Alternate ‘Endgame’ Storylines Revealed by ‘Avengers’ Screenwriters
Other Articles Mentioned:
- The Status of Every Major MCU Character After ‘Avengers: Endgame’
- How ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Affects ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’
- ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler Review: This is the Fight of Our Lives
