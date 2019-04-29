Avengers: Endgame has been billed as a final chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, and, well, it is. Definitively. While there are still plenty of adventures to be had and sequels to be made, watching this film is like turning the final page of a large book. There’s a powerful sense of closure, even as you know a second volume is on the way.

But this movie gives us a chance to regroup and find our bearings. It puts the remaining pieces of the Marvel universe together so we can get a status update on just about everyone – alive, dead, or piles of dust. So before we launch into the next era of the MCU, let’s run down where everyone is, where they are going, and whether or not they still draw breath when the credits roll on Endgame.

Major spoilers ahead.

Note: this is by no means a “complete” list of MCU characters. To keep this list manageable, we focused squarely on characters who have a role to play or are mentioned/seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as those who may have a role left to play. Characters who are long-dead and staying dead (like Obadiah Stane, for example) were not counted, as were minor characters who have not shown up in years (like, uh, Christine Everhart – Google her).

Core Avengers

Iron Man/Tony Stark: Dead, having sacrificed his life to use the Infinity Stones to snap Thanos and his alien army out of existence. Had a well-attended funeral.

Captain America/Steve Rogers: Alive but retired and nearly a century old, having gone back in time to live out his entire life with Peggy Carter. Ready to pass on the Captain America mantle.

The Hulk/Bruce Banner: Gravely wounded after using the Infinity Stones to bring back everyone who was dusted, but apparently recovering well. Still seemingly at peace with his dual identity and still working as the MCU’s brawniest super-scientist.

Thor: Having given up rulership of New Asgard to Valkyrie, the God of Thunder is off to outer space with the Guardians of the Galaxy to find his true purpose and some meaning in his existence (and to probably lose all of that beer weight).

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff: Dead, having sacrificed her life to grant Hawkeye access to the Soul Stone. Bruce Banner’s attempt to bring her back to life along with the dusted folks is a failure.

Hawkeye/Clint Barton: Alive and reunited with his family, giving him an excuse to quit the whole “violent vigilante” thing. He reportedly has a Disney+ series in the works.

War Machine/James Rhodes: Alive, but probably ready to take a break from this whole Avenging thing.

Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff: Resurrected and alive, but still mourning the seemingly permanent death of Vision, the man/android she loved.

The Vision: Seemingly still dead following his death at the Battle of Wakanda. However, the upcoming WandaVision Disney+ series suggests that he’ll be back in some capacity.

The Falcon/Sam Wilson: Resurrected and alive, and now the owner of Steve Rogers’ shield…and presumably our new Captain America.

Other Major Heroes

Black Panther/T’Challa: Resurrected and alive following the battle with Thanos’ forces, last seen overlooking the Wakandan skyline with his family.

Doctor Stephen Strange: Resurrected and alive…and responsible for bringing the Avengers and their newly un-dusted allies together for that final battle via his magical portals. Clutch player.

Captain Marvel: Alive and present at Tony’s funeral, but it’s not clear if she’s heading back to space or if she plans to stick around Earth for a bit.

Spider-Man: Alive and back in high school to finish out his education (and star in Spider-Man: Far From Home) after returning from getting dusted.

Ant-Man/Scott Lang: Freed from the Quantum Realm and alive, reunited with his daughter Cassie and the resurrected Hope van Dyne.

The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes: Resurrected and alive…and probably wondering why Steve gave the shield to Sam Wilson and not him. Maybe this conversation will take place during the Falcon and Winter Soldier TV series coming to Disney+?

Star-Lord/Peter Quill: Resurrected, alive, and reunited with his crew and ship. It certainly looks like he’s getting ready to scour the galaxy for the missing Gamora.

Gamora: The original Gamora is still dead, but the 2014 version of Gamora is somewhere in the modern timeline. But where? She vanished after helping the heroes in the battle against Thanos.

Nebula: Gamora’s reformed sister survived the dusting, killed her evil past self, and helped save the universe. We last see her on board the Guardians’ ship, having seemingly joined the crew in a permanent capacity.

Rocket: After helping save the universe with the core Avengers, Rocket is back with his surrogate family and ready for more space adventures alongside his new buddy, Thor.

Drax: Resurrected and alive and totally down for Thor and Star-Lord to duke it out for the captain’s chair.

Mantis: Resurrected and alive and also totally down for Thor and Starlord to duke it out for the captain’s chair.

Groot: I am Groot. (Resurrected and alive, still a teenager, back with the other Guardians.)

The Wasp/Hope van Dyne: Resurrected and alive, reunited with Scott Lang following the final battle against Thanos.

Valkyrie: Promoted to ruler of New Asgard on Earth as Thor decides to step away, a job she was apparently already doing as Thor had turned into a drunken, self-pitying lout.

Okoye: A survivor of the initial dusting, Wakanda’s Dora Milaje general leads her forces into battle against Thanos and survives to fight another day. Presumably in Black Panther 2.

Shuri: T’Challa’s sister was dusted, but now she’s back and battle-hardened and also ready to appear in Black Panther 2.

Nakia: Strangely, T’Challa’s ass-kicking teammate and love interest is not seen or mentioned once in either Infinity War or Endgame, but we can safely assume that she’s alive and well and ready for the sequel.

Friends, Family, and Allies

Nick Fury: Resurrected and alive, seen at Tony’s funeral (and ready to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home).

Pepper Potts: After suiting up in her own Iron Man suit for the final battle against Thanos, we last see her mourning Tony’s death at his funeral. The chances of her returning in a future movie seem slim.

Harold “Happy” Hogan: Alive and in attendance at Tony’s funeral, where he helps console young Morgan Stark with a promise of cheeseburgers.

Henry “Hank” Pym: Resurrected and alive, seen attending Tony’s funeral.

Janet van Dyne: Resurrected and alive, seen attending Tony’s funeral.

Cassie Lang: Five years older than when we last saw her, but very much alive and enjoying having her dad (and his cool girlfriend) back in her life.

Wong: Alive and still leading teams of sorcerers into battle like a total boss.

Peggy Carter: Still dead, but thanks to Steve Rogers’ time travel, she lived an entirely different life…and finally got that dance with the man she loved.

Sharon Carter: We see early on that she was among those dusted by Thanos, so she was presumably resurrected, even though we never see her in the actual story.

The Ancient One: Despite playing a pivotal role in the Endgame narrative, there was no resurrection for Doctor Strange’s mentor. She’s still very much dead.

Aunt May: We don’t know if she was dusted or has lived five years without Peter, but we do know she’ll be back for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Jane Foster: Still not dating Thor.

Dr. Erik Selvig: We glimpse early on that he is among the dusted, so he must now be among the resurrected.

Heimdall: Since the Asgardian gatekeeper died before Thanos snapped his fingers, his death in Infinity War is seemingly permanent.

Korg: First seen alive and well, living with Thor and enjoying a couch potato life of booze and Fortnite. Briefly seen in the final battle against Thanos, he’s presumably still kicking back and enjoying life in New Asgard.

Miek: We first saw him chilling with Korg on Thor’s couch, his current status is unknown. But this little guy can seemingly survive a lot of punishment.

Ramonda: T’Challa’s mother is alive, last seen standing with her son and daughter on a balcony overlooking Wakanda.

Everett K. Ross: Not mentioned or seen in Infinity War or Endgame, but it’s easy to imagine him popping up just in time for Black Panther 2.

Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross: Despite his shaky relationship with most of the Avengers, the Hulk adversary turned Secretary of State is alive and well and in attendance at Tony’s funeral.

Maria Hill: Resurrected and alive, seen attending Tony’s funeral (and will appear next in Spider-Man: Far From Home).

M’Baku: Seen leading Wakandan forces during the battle against Thanos, but his fate is never specified. However, his popularity suggests he’s alive and ready for Black Panther 2.

Ned: Peter Parker is reunited with his best bud in high school, suggesting both were dusted and now must finish the years of school they missed together.

Laura Barton: Hawkeye’s wife, and their three children, are resurrected by Hulk’s snap and now enjoying the country life together once more.

Eitri: Not seen after the events of Infinity War, but maybe the weapon-forging dwarf will show up in the future?

Villains and Other No-Good Types

Thanos: Dead twice over. First beheaded by Thor in the present. Then his past self is turned to dust when Tony Stark sacrifices his life for one final Infinity Stones snap.

Loki: Despite being killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, a past version of Thor’s treacherous brother escapes in 2012 with the Tesseract in hand. Is this the version of the character set to star in his own Disney+ TV series?

Red Skull: Still kind of, sort of alive, still doomed to stand guard over the Soul Stone for all eternity.

The Collector: We saw him in grave peril in Avengers: Infinity War, but Endgame does not confirm whether this guy is alive or dead.

Cull Obsidian: Dead. Again.

Proxima Midnight: Dead. Again.

Corvus Glaive: Dead. Again.

Ebony Maw: Dead. Again.