Avengers: Endgame seems to place a dramatic period at the end of the Infinity Saga, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will actually conclude with Spider-Man: Far From Home later this summer.

How will the events of Endgame impact that movie? Join us for a spoiler-filled discussion below.



Warning: this article contains massive spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. If you have not seen that film yet, turn back now.

How Endgame Could Affect Far From Home

Back in the summer of 2017, producer Amy Pascal revealed that Far From Home begins “a few minutes” after Avengers: Endgame ends. If that’s true, there are several key ways Far From Home would be affected. (Last chance – major spoilers for Endgame ahead.)

The Five Year Gap

One of the weirdest ideas about Far From Home is the concept of the world picking up where it left off now that The Vanished have returned. But Peter’s classmates who survived Thanos’s snap have aged an additional five years, theoretically continuing with school, graduating, and moving on with their lives. We see Peter reunite with his best friend Ned at the end of Endgame, but did the rest of his friends happen to be among the Vanished, too? We’ve already seen that MJ, Flash Thompson, and Betty Brant are going on that European vacation with Peter and Ned. But will that time jump be addressed in the movie?

Tony Stark’s Death

Peter has an emotional reunion with Tony on the battlefield, but it’s short-lived. Iron Man snaps with the Gauntlet a few minutes afterward, dusting Thanos and his army and resulting in a tearful moment where the student and the teacher part ways just before Tony dies. It’s unclear how Tony’s loss will affect Peter – is he inspired by the sacrifice, or does that death hang over him like a cloud? – but he has to have feelings about it one way or another.

Suit Repair/Innovations

Peter Parker is a science whiz and a genius in his own right. But he’s no Tony Stark…at least, not yet. So what happens if his suit breaks down, or if he needs a new one? Tony isn’t there to fix it, or to innovate new tech-based designs. Does this mean that Peter is technologically limited from this point on? Will he and Ned be able to figure out the intricacies of nano technology on their own? Or maybe, if the event of a breakdown, he could ship his suit off to Wakanda and see if Shuri could help out – if she has a minute of free time, that is. She’s a little busy helping run an entire country and spearheading the science and information exchange at the Wakandan International Outreach Center in Oakland.

Instant Kill Mode

During the final battle in Endgame, Peter activates his “instant kill mode” on his Iron Spider suit, his suit eyes turn red, and the “spider legs” attached to his back begin killing the hordes of Thanos’s army who are trying to attack him. Peter was only using that mode to defend himself, but I think this is the first time we see him make the decision to actively take a life. If Tony Stark got PTSD after heading through a portal during the Battle of New York, it seems like killing aliens could have a lingering affect on Peter’s innocent young mind.

Peter’s Place in the Avengers

Without Tony around to serve as his father figure, his anchor to the Avengers is gone. He’s barely spoken to the other Avengers since he’s become Spider-Man, so does Peter feel like he’s still even wanted on the team? Will any of the other Avengers be there for him emotionally as he grieves for his mentor, or be as willing to swoop in to help save the day if things get tough like Iron Man did in Homecoming? What about Nick Fury, who teams up with Spidey in Far From Home? Interestingly, Fury and Peter are both in attendance at Tony’s funeral, but Fury is heard saying “Nice to finally meet you, Spider-Man” in the Far From Home trailer. Does this mean there’s some timeline wonkiness happening or did they simply not say hello over cold cuts after the burial?

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.