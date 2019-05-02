Avengers: Endgame Spoiler Discussion Part II
Posted on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the have part two of our spoiler discussion of Avengers: Endgame.
Opening Banter: Everyone is talking about Avengers and all the big news stories this week were around Endgame.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Now the Highest Grossing Hollywood Movie in China, Sixth Biggest Ever Worldwide
- Brad: ‘Avengers: Endgame’: All the Shots Manipulated in Trailers and Cut from the Movie
- Chris: What Happened to the Infinity Stones In ‘Avengers: Endgame’? The Russo Brothers Have Answers
- Brad: Why the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Final Scene Doesn’t Break the MCU, According to the Russo Brothers
- Chris: Joe Russo Explains Some of the Confusing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Paradoxes
- Brad: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Easter Egg Could Hint at a New Superhero Coming to the MCU
- Ben: The Final Battle of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Puts ‘Infinity War’ to Shame – But Not Because It’s Bigger
- Brad: How the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Assembled the Most Star-Filled Shot in Marvel History
- Chris: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Suggests the MCU Has a Problem With Captain Marvel’s Power
- Brad: Robert Downey Jr.’s Finest Moment in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Was a Last Minute Addition
- Ben: The Russo Brothers Explain Why ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Doesn’t Have an End-Credits Scene
In The Mailbag:
- Scott from Alameda, CA writes in “Hey Peter- So I need to disagree with your and the staff’s take that it was a mistake for the screenwriters to kill off Black Widow instead of Hawkeye. To defend this case, I unfortunately need to pull out the parent card. This movie is very much about parenthood and fatherhood specifically. It feels as if this idea of raising the next generation was quite in the forefront of the screenwriter’s minds. To start the movie with Hawkeye losing his family and then to end it by implying that his family came back only to find their father dead would be heartbreaking and devastating. It would be downright cruel. Having Tony die leaving Morgan fatherless brought me to absolute tears. But in that case, the sacrifice matched the character arc. Black Widow (while I agree a better character) needed to sacrifice herself in order to give Clint his family back and allow him the chance to be a father. As a parent myself, I complete agree with Natasha’s decision and understand the sacrifice made in order to allow someone (Clint) to have more time with their children. Keep up the amazing work even if I disagree with your take in this case.”
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Siddhant: Road to Endgame: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is a Bold New Beginning (and Look Back) for the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Interview With A Local Man Returning After Thanos’ Snap
All the other stuff you need to know:
