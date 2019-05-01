There’s a finality to Avengers: Endgame that extends all the way to its end credits scene which…doesn’t happen. It’s the first time in 11 years and 22 movies that a Marvel Studios movie hasn’t employed a mid- or end-credits scene, the first of which kicked off an entire cinematic universe with the appearance of Nick Fury at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. But there’s a reason for the lack of an Avengers: Endgame end credits scene, which directors Anthony and Joe Russo finally explain.

Naturally, this means talking about some spoilers.

The Russo brothers appeared at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. to talk about the epic three-hour Marvel magnum opus that is Avengers: Endgame. /Film reader Will C was there and managed to catch the Russo brothers’ answer about why there was no end-credits sequence for the film.

“Our goal on this movie was simply to bring to the conclusion the 22 movies now that comprise the MCU,” Anthony Russo said, adding:

“This is the first MCU movie we got to tell where we weren’t thinking [about the future]. You’re simply thinking about the past and the journey that we’ve all been out together since that first Iron Man movie and how do we bring the most epic sense of closure to that journey we can possibly do. So that was our goal and that was really why we had no tag because…even the people at Marvel aren’t thinking about the future of Marvel. Joe and I don’t have any plans to continue with Marvel after this.”

That lack of an end credits sequences is a poetic way of bringing the MCU full circle, which is apt considering the film is so embedded in the history of the Marvel films leading up to it. Even the mysterious clanging sound that played over the credits could be interpreted as such — an homage to Iron Man, the movie that started it all. It’s “closure,” as Russo said.

But more than just closure for an era for the MCU, that lack of an end credits tag seems to act as closure for the Russo brothers as well. Russo confirmed reports that he and Joe Russo have no plans to continue with Marvel after Avengers: Endgame, but left the door open for “doing another Marvel movie down the road if the right idea comes up.” Russo said that the lack of an Avengers: Endgame end credits scene was as much for him and Anthony as it was for the film, concluding, “I think part of the fact that there’s no tag is testament to the fact that we’re not thinking forward at all.”