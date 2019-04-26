Back in 2017, reports emerged that Anthony and Joe Russo were going to say goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame. Now it appears that early word was true, because in a new interview, the Russo Brothers have confirmed that they don’t currently have any plans to make more Marvel movies. Read their quotes below.

No More Russo Brothers Marvel Movies?

In an interview with GamesRadar, the Russo Brothers explained that after four movies, they’re done with the MCU:

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now. We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

According to Thanos actor Josh Brolin, they may not be as likely to return as this quote indicates. “I think that they’re in a position very openly and raw-ly where they’re like, ‘We would never do this again. This is a one-time deal. To put this many successful actors together is such a pain in the ass, but it’s been worth it. We’re doing two movies. One back to back, and this is it for us. Then we’ll go off in another direction,'” he said of the Russos in an interview.

Hey, if they want to step away from the Marvel machine, I don’t blame them. They’ve directed some of the biggest and most financially dominant movies of all time and have earned a break from superhero storytelling. The Russos have established themselves as successful, reliable filmmakers who can work in the studio system, and they’ve already used their clout to create their own production company. It’s called AGBO, named after the fake name of “Gozie Agbo” that Joe Russo uses when he acts. The Russos are looking to build their own empire with the company’s projects, featuring a mixture of tentpoles, smaller movies, and more experimental content as well, and they’ve already hired screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to serve as the company’s heads of story.

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame, so don’t continue reading if you haven’t seen the movie!

The Russos have always been big Captain America guys, directing Winter Soldier and Civil War before tackling the two biggest Infinity Saga films, and now that Captain America’s story has essentially concluded, they’ve lost their primary connection to the MCU.