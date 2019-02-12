Daredevil star Charlie Cox is out here signing petitions to bring the cancelled superhero series back to life, and he’s apparently not the only one who’s interested in seeing The Man Without Fear resume his street-level fight against evil on the streets of New York City. Hulu, one of Netflix’s chief rivals, is now hinting at the possibility of reviving Daredevil and its fellow live-action Marvel shows like Luke Cage and Iron Fist, which would make sense considering they just announced a deal to bring several animated Marvel shows to the streaming service.

The Wrap caught up with Craig Erwich, the senior vice president of originals at Hulu, and asked if he was interested in bringing any of those live-action Marvel series back to life on his service.

“Marvel has a ton of titles we’d be interested in. It kind of just depends on when they’re ready, [and] who, most importantly, is going to be behind these things… We’ve had a relationship with Marvel since Runaways, we’re getting into business on these animated shows. I’m sure it will lead to — you know, business gets you business — we have a good creative relationship with them. That’s where opportunities tend to arise.”

Could one of those “opportunities” be breathing new life into shows like Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, all of which were cancelled in quick succession seemingly out of the blue over the past few months? In the wake of those cancellations, I speculated that the Marvel shows could end up on Hulu; once that streaming service becomes largely owned by Disney (the Mouse House will have 60% ownership as soon as the Fox acquisition goes through), Hulu is supposedly going to be the home for streaming content aimed at adult audiences. There’s still a chance these shows could end up at Disney+, but Disney’s new streaming service seems more family-friendly. Disney CEO Bob Iger wants to invest more heavily in Hulu to make it a bigger global draw, having these often violent, not exactly kid-friendly shows may be a good way to attract some more subscribers there.

I’m not privy to the specifics of the contracts for actors like Charlie Cox or any of the other Marvel TV stars, but I’m wondering if Disney and the team at Marvel TV are waiting until the Fox acquisition goes through before they make a big announcement about the future of these shows.

Then again, Erwich’s comment about it depending on “when [the shows] are ready” and wondering about who would be involved behind the scenes could also mean that Hulu could end up being the home for a completely retooled version of these shows with entirely new casts and showrunners at the helm. Hopefully one of these executives will let us know either way so fans can either start getting excited about the return of the shows they love or begin making peace with the fact that the version they know won’t ever be brought back to life.