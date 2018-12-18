Three Netflix Marvel shows – Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil – have been cancelled for weeks, but several of the players involved continue to make those cancellations as difficult as possible for fans. Instead of outlining any of their actual intentions, the companies are content with speaking about these shows in vague enough terms to get fans’ hopes up about a potential resurrection.

The latest offender is Kevin Mayer, the newly-appointed head of Disney+, The Walt Disney Company’s new streaming service. Mayer says there’s a “possibility” that the new service will revive those shows…but that’s as far as he’s willing to go at the moment.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mayer was asked if he would consider reviving the Marvel shows that Netflix cancelled, and he seemed open to the idea:

“They are very high-quality shows. We haven’t yet discussed that, but I would say that’s a possibility.”

Admittedly, that’s about as vague as you can get, but it’s also a borderline cruel comment from Mayer. This was an opportunity to definitively slam the door shut on the Marvel Netflix shows once and for all and give fans the chance to begin moving on, but by blowing on the ember just before it completely burned out, he’s turning the fandom community into a horde of Lloyd Christmases:

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind of updates and conflicting reports ever since Daredevil was surprisingly axed after being Netflix’s fourth-biggest show. The cancellation was reportedly Netflix’s decision (though Steve Weintraub at Collider heard a rumor that indicated otherwise), and I wrote a big piece breaking down all of the possibilities of what could happen with the future of Daredevil based on what we know.

Unfortunately, many of the details of the Netflix/Marvel deal are still private, which means there’s a lot of speculation about this topic out there and not many cold hard facts. We know these shows can’t appear on Disney+ for at least two years, but it would make things a whole lot easier for everyone if one of these executives would actually give us an official explanation of what’s happening here. But what seems more likely is that yet another update about all of this will pop up later this week, and this saga will stretch on even longer as we wait to figure out the truth.