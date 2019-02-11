Hulu announced to the Television Critics Association a new partnership with Marvel for four animated series and a standalone special. This follows Hulu’s partnership with Marvel on the live-action Marvel’s Runaways.

The four series are Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show and Marvel’s Howard the Duck. The special is Marvel’s The Offenders. Writers and producers on the shows include Kevin Smith, Patton Oswalt, Chelsea Handler, Erica Rivinoja, Dave Willis, and more.

As you can see, every show has “Marvel’s” in the title. In the case of Howard the Duck, perhaps that distinguishes Marvel’s Howard the Duck from George Lucas’ infamous live-action Howard the Duck.

Marvel has produced live-action shows for ABC, Netflix, Hulu and Freeform, with more original Marvel series coming to the Disney+ streaming service, including a Loki series, a Scarlett Witch/Vision series and a Falcon/Bucky series.

Animation is a realm where Hulu can make its mark. There have been successful Marvel animated series for Disney channels, but nothing for adult Marvel fans. The Deadpool animated series for FX was cancelled by Marvel, perhaps to make room for these.

Synopses and crew from Hulu’s press release are as follows: