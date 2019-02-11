‘Howard the Duck’ From Kevin Smith, ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ From Patton Oswalt, and Other Marvel Animated Shows Coming to Hulu [TCA 2019]
Posted on Monday, February 11th, 2019 by Fred Topel
Hulu announced to the Television Critics Association a new partnership with Marvel for four animated series and a standalone special. This follows Hulu’s partnership with Marvel on the live-action Marvel’s Runaways.
The four series are Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show and Marvel’s Howard the Duck. The special is Marvel’s The Offenders. Writers and producers on the shows include Kevin Smith, Patton Oswalt, Chelsea Handler, Erica Rivinoja, Dave Willis, and more.
As you can see, every show has “Marvel’s” in the title. In the case of Howard the Duck, perhaps that distinguishes Marvel’s Howard the Duck from George Lucas’ infamous live-action Howard the Duck.
Marvel has produced live-action shows for ABC, Netflix, Hulu and Freeform, with more original Marvel series coming to the Disney+ streaming service, including a Loki series, a Scarlett Witch/Vision series and a Falcon/Bucky series.
Animation is a realm where Hulu can make its mark. There have been successful Marvel animated series for Disney channels, but nothing for adult Marvel fans. The Deadpool animated series for FX was cancelled by Marvel, perhaps to make room for these.
Synopses and crew from Hulu’s press release are as follows:
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. centers around an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body, who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family. Writers Jordan Blum (Community, American Dad) and Patton Oswalt will also executive produce along with Jeph Loeb.
- Marvel’s Hit-Monkey tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin, as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld in this darkly cinematic and brutally funny revenge saga. Writers Josh Gordon and Will Speck (team who did Blades of Glory, Office Christmas Party, The Switch) will executive produce along with Jeph Loeb.
- Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show is a story about two woke superheroes and best friends, Tigra and Dazzler, as they fight for recognition among powered people who make up the eight million stories in Los Angeles. Writers Erica Rivinoja (South Park, Last Man on Earth, Girls Trip, Ugly Dolls) and Chelsea Handler (Chelsea Lately) serve as executive producers along with Jeph Loeb.
- Marvel’s Howard The Duck is trapped in a world he never made, but America’s favorite fighting fowl hopes to return home with the help of his unstoppable gal pal Beverly before the evil Dr. Bong can turn him the crispiest dish on the menu. Writers Kevin Smith and Dave Willis (Space Ghost, Aqua Team Hunger Force, Archer, Squidbillies) will also executive produce along with Jeph Loeb.
- Marvel’s The Offenders, is a story in which nobody asked them to – and we’d be better off if they didn’t – but MODOK, Dazzler, Tigra, Hit Monkey and Howard the Duck are all forced to team up in order to save the world and certain parts of the Universe. Jeph Loeb will executive produce.