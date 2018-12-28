Where is the Marvel Cinematic Universe going? Anywhere it wants, because it makes all the money. But it’s also going to Disney+, the new Disney streaming service set to debut in 2019. We already knew that Marvel shows are being planned for the service, and now Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has underlined the importance of Disney+ regarding future plans for the MCU.

In an interview with Variety, Kevin Feige called Disney+ “another exciting avenue” for the MCU, adding:

“When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

In other words, Disney+ will allow Feige and company to do even more in regards to the many MCU characters. They’ll no longer be restricted to only appearing in two or three films every year – they’ll be able to run free and wild on TV, as well. In the past, Feige said:

“We are going to tell stories for the streaming service that we wouldn’t be able to tell in a theatrical experience — a longer-form narrative, that’s what comics are, it’s about as longform a narrative as exists. But also maintaining that theatrical experience, which is our bread and butter, and the lines around the block, if you’re lucky.”

As previously reported, we know for sure a series focused on Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki is in the works. There are also rumblings about a Scarlet Witch show starring Elizabeth Olsen, which might also feature Paul Bettany as Vision. On top of that, there are plans for a Falcon and Winter Soldier show with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

Then there are the rumors swirling around the cancelled Marvel Netflix shows. Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist have all been booted from Netflix, and there’s been some confusing talk about what comes next. It was first reported that these shows contractually couldn’t jump to Disney+, but Kevin Mayer, the newly-appointed head of Disney+, later said: “They are very high-quality shows. We haven’t yet discussed that, but I would say that’s a possibility.”

Disney hopes their streaming service will give Netflix a run for its money, and with these MCU shows, plus several Disney films and Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, there’s a good chance their wish will be granted.