Charlie Cox is as sad about Daredevil‘s cancellation as you are. Like many fans of the blind superhero, the star of the Marvel-Netflix series was caught by surprise by the cancellation by Netflix. And you can’t blame Cox for being certain that Daredevil season 4 would happen — writers were already pitching and planning storylines for the next season, some of which Cox got wind of. The actor shared those plans, as well as the revelation that he anonymously signed the Save Daredevil petition that has garnered over 200,000 signatures.

Netflix dropped a bomb in November that it was cancelling Daredevil, its hit comic book series that had just come off a third season, taking fans, writers, and cast members all by surprise. None more so than Charlie Cox, who starred as the titular blind superhero and would save the show if he could. Unfortunately, it’s out of his hands, but at least he can sign the #SaveDaredevil petition like the rest of us.

In an interview with The Playlist, Cox revealed that he signed anonymously — not because he didn’t want his support known, but because he’s not particularly “technically savvy.”

“I wasn’t sure about adding my email because I’m not very technically savvy, and I didn’t want to suddenly put my email online; I don’t know if it was visible or not. But what I did do is I made a fake email for my two-year-old daughter, and she signed it [laughter].”

Cox described his response to the cancellation to The Playlist, saying he was “a bit surprised. I was shocked, really.” He added to Collider, “Based on the response that season 3 had, I was under the impression that we would absolutely be making more seasons of television, so I was very shocked and obviously deeply saddened because I love that character and I’ve loved the show.” The show had just come off its best-reviewed season since season 1, even receiving the Golden Tomato for the best-reviewed superhero show of 2018 on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critic score of 96%. The series was Netflix’s fourth-biggest show. We’ve heard tales of the writers hearing of the cancellation as they were in the midst of working on season 4, which Cox confirmed to Collider had been pitched in its entirety to Netflix.

So what could have been? Cox doesn’t have the entire season plan on hand, but he can say he was “very excited”:

“I knew little details – because typically I don’t like to know the whole story whilst it’s being written – but I knew the basics of the ideas that they had, and I was very excited.”

With the #SaveDaredevil petition reaching over 200,000 signatures and counting (that’s 200,001 with Cox’s signature), maybe Netflix could listen and give us that season 4 that the writers and Cox was so looking forward to.