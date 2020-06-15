On the June 15, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including movie release changes, Star Wars Celebration Canceled, Disneyland Reopening and Paddington 3.

In The News:

‘Paddington 3’ Will Happen, But Not With Director Paul King

Disneyland to Reopen in Mid-July, in Time for the Park’s 65th Anniversary

‘Tenet’ July Release is Apparently at Christopher Nolan’s Insistence, Though Warner Bros. Would Prefer to Delay

‘Tenet’ Release Date Pushed Back to the End of July

WB Delays Release Dates For ‘The Matrix 4’, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, ‘Tom & Jerry’ and More

