Daily Podcast: Who Should Direct Paddington 3? Release Date Changes, Star Wars Celebration Canceled, Disneyland Reopening
Posted on Monday, June 15th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 15, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including movie release changes, Star Wars Celebration Canceled, Disneyland Reopening and Paddington 3.
In The News:
- Ben: WB Delays Release Dates For ‘The Matrix 4’, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, ‘Tom & Jerry’ and More
- HT: ‘Tenet’ July Release is Apparently at Christopher Nolan’s Insistence, Though Warner Bros. Would Prefer to Delay
- Peter mentions: Star Wars Celebration 2020 Canceled, Convention Will Return in 2022
- Ben: Disneyland to Reopen in Mid-July, in Time for the Park’s 65th Anniversary
- HT: ‘Paddington 3’ Will Happen, But Not With Director Paul King
All the other stuff you need to know:
