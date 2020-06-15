After hoping for the best, Lucasfilm has given into the inevitable. Star Wars Celebration 2020 is now canceled, and will return in 2022. Back in April, as the coronavirus was shutting down or delaying pretty much everything, Lucasfilm released a statement proclaiming that they were still hoping to hold this year’s Star Wars Celebration in August. For the sake of public safety, that’s no longer happening.

In late April, the folks behind the Star Wars Celebration revealed they were monitoring the coronavirus situation, as well as staying “in contact with the city of Anaheim, the Anaheim Visitors Bureau, and the Anaheim Convention Center” while being “committed to ensuring that our event plans meet or exceed the latest public health guidance, including that of local and state authorities as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Now, with August fast approaching, the Star Wars Celebration organizers have reluctantly accepted the unavoidable, and released the following statement:

To our Star Wars Celebration fans and friends. At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority. Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020. While this news is disappointing, we are happy to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022.

As far as refunds go, attendees can “either transfer their current ticket purchase to the new event dates, receive a refund or receive a credit for Star Wars Celebration merchandise.” Fans who choose to transfer tickets to the 2022 show will receive a free Star Wars Celebration stormtrooper character pin. More info on refunds can be found here.

Those who pre-ordered merchandise now have the option to still receive their order, or request a refund. The merch planned for this year’s celebration will soon be available online. Here’s some additional info: